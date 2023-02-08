Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock.

BG stock opened at $98.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bunge has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

