C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.79) Per Share

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for C4 Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for C4 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.60) per share.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.89.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 256.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
