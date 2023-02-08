California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $92,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 40 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG stock opened at $1,722.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,513.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,544.21. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,754.56.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Stephens cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,510.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,817.54.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

