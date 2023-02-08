California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 55,455 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,455 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of McKesson worth $115,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,577 shares of company stock valued at $4,804,678. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $363.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $260.73 and a 52 week high of $401.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $377.57 and a 200 day moving average of $366.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.95 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.30.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.