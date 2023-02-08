California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,536 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of General Dynamics worth $117,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after purchasing an additional 337,999 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.1% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 81.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 10.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 19.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GD. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Dynamics Price Performance

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics stock opened at $231.96 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $207.42 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.39. The company has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.