California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,373 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of KLA worth $99,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 34.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in KLA by 183.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on KLA to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.61.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $416.83 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $429.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $397.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.71. The company has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

