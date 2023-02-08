California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 10,392 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 842,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,392 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $121,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $150.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $183.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 64.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

