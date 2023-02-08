California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 11,046 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,705,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,046 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $103,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 19,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.47 and a 200-day moving average of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

