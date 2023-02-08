Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 176.50% from the stock’s previous close.

HUT has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hut 8 Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUT opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. Hut 8 Mining has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $478.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 4.30.

Hut 8 Mining ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). Hut 8 Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. The firm had revenue of $24.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,697,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter valued at about $2,956,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Hut 8 Mining by 10,549.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,363,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter worth about $811,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 58.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,230,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 454,366 shares during the last quarter. 8.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

