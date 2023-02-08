CannabisCoin (CANN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.38

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $447,698.13 and approximately $2.38 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,187.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.49 or 0.00437693 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00099995 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00014537 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.15 or 0.00720856 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.73 or 0.00581070 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00185876 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net.

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware. CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.