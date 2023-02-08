Cashaa Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $5.08 Million (CAS)

Cashaa (CAS) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Cashaa token can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cashaa has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. Cashaa has a market cap of $5.08 million and approximately $245,124.39 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.47 or 0.00445209 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000109 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,721.77 or 0.29491428 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.68 or 0.00415404 BTC.

Cashaa Token Profile

Cashaa was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,890,858 tokens. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com. The official message board for Cashaa is community.cashaa.com. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @yourcashaa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cashaa is https://reddit.com/r/cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

