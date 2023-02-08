CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Plans Dividend of $0.42

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2023

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFNGet Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, February 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th.

CCFNB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CCFN stock opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average of $47.36. CCFNB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

CCFNB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full-service banking through First Columbia Bank & Trust Co It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings, and demand deposits, and the making of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Dividend History for CCFNB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCFN)

Receive News & Ratings for CCFNB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCFNB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.