CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Plans Dividend of $0.42

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, February 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th.
CCFNB Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of CCFN stock opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average of $47.36. CCFNB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $58.00.
CCFNB Bancorp Company Profile
