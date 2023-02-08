Charles V. Magro Buys 40,000 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Corteva Price Performance

Corteva stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.88. 4,032,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,340,817. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.84. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $68.43.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.