Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 400 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,269 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.41.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $135.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $184.00. The firm has a market cap of $151.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,545. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

