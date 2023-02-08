Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 80 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Wedbush lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.36.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.5 %

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Shares of PEP opened at $170.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The company has a market capitalization of $235.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

