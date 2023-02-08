Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Trims Stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,116 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.25% of iShares Europe ETF worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEV. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of IEV opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.92.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

