Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Wedbush from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.32% from the stock’s current price.

CAKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.45. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 71.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 20,892 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 34.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Featured Articles

