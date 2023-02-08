Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $2,050.00 at Cowen

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Cowen from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.99% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,780.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,869.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,722.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,754.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,513.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,544.21.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,084.9% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 396,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,404,000 after buying an additional 391,713 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185,417.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 305,938 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 456,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,575,000 after purchasing an additional 180,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,938,320,000 after purchasing an additional 114,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 216,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,951,000 after purchasing an additional 51,867 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also

