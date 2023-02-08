Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.14.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,598 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,689,000 after acquiring an additional 805,508 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 264.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,675,000 after acquiring an additional 553,611 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,361,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,319,000 after acquiring an additional 510,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD opened at $82.94 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

