Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 10.7 %

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $127.62 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.75.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently -92.00%.

CINF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,829,127.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after acquiring an additional 211,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,390,000 after purchasing an additional 175,968 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,565,000 after purchasing an additional 49,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 332,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

