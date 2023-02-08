Citigroup Increases Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $418.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $402.00 to $418.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Linde from $344.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.25.

Linde Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Linde stock opened at $337.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $347.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $328.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.82.

Insider Activity at Linde

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Linde will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Linde by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,938,416,000 after purchasing an additional 689,308 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,487,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Linde by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Linde by 16.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,078,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,460,112,000 after acquiring an additional 703,724 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,024,000 after acquiring an additional 479,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

