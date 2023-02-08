Citigroup (NYSE:C) versus Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Critical Review

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) and Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Regions Financial has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citigroup has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.9% of Regions Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Citigroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Regions Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Citigroup shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regions Financial 29.81% 16.14% 1.47% Citigroup 14.73% 8.14% 0.61%

Dividends

This table compares Regions Financial and Citigroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Regions Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Regions Financial pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citigroup pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Regions Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Citigroup is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Regions Financial and Citigroup, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regions Financial 0 9 6 0 2.40 Citigroup 1 10 7 0 2.33

Regions Financial presently has a consensus price target of $24.72, suggesting a potential upside of 3.57%. Citigroup has a consensus price target of $57.64, suggesting a potential upside of 12.73%. Given Citigroup’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Citigroup is more favorable than Regions Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Regions Financial and Citigroup’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regions Financial $7.53 billion 2.96 $2.25 billion $2.27 10.52 Citigroup $101.08 billion 0.98 $14.85 billion $7.00 7.30

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than Regions Financial. Citigroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regions Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Regions Financial beats Citigroup on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other. The Corporate Bank segment represents the commercial banking functions including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending. The Consumer Bank segment holds the branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans. The Wealth Management segment offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to help protect, grow and transfer wealth. The Other segment includes the company’s treasury function, the securities portfolio, wholesale funding activities, interest rate risk management activities and other corporate functions that a

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services. The Institutional Clients Group segment provides corporate, institutional, public sector and high-net-worth clients around the world with a full range of wholesale banking products and services. This segment includes fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative services, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory services, private banking, cash management, trade finance and securities services. The Corporate and Other segment includes certain unallocated costs of global staff functions, other corporate expenses and unallocated global operations and technology expenses, Corporate Treasury, certain North America and international legacy consumer loan portfolios, other legacy assets,

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.