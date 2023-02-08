CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Issues Earnings Results

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

CNA Financial Price Performance

Shares of CNA Financial stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,550. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. CNA Financial has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.68.

CNA Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

Insider Activity at CNA Financial

Institutional Trading of CNA Financial

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $883,174.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,080.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 52.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,935,000 after purchasing an additional 92,007 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. It offers commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services, warranty, and claims administration. Its property and casualty operations consist of three segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International.

Featured Articles

