CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56, Briefing.com reports. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $973.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 3.7 %

CNO stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 58,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,773. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.17. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $26.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNO. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 529.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 279,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 235,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,515,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,299,000 after buying an additional 215,289 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,422,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,203,000 after buying an additional 198,429 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 783,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,667,000 after buying an additional 198,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,265,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,754,000 after buying an additional 177,814 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

