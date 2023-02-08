Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.92.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen cut Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $80.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average of $47.32.

Insider Activity at Cognex

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognex

In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 29.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cognex by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,913,000 after purchasing an additional 80,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Cognex by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.