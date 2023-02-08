Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6,635.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090,799 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $62,655,000 after buying an additional 1,074,605 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 175.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $101,436,000 after buying an additional 956,946 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,254,984 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $818,806,000 after buying an additional 486,853 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,372,879 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $217,415,000 after purchasing an additional 477,377 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 60.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174,990 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $78,865,000 after purchasing an additional 444,285 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Societe Generale lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $67.52 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.80.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

