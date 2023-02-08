Coin98 (C98) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29.39 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $62.15 million and $29.39 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.86 or 0.01444634 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006918 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000128 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00016567 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000608 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00039484 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $399.37 or 0.01722963 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

