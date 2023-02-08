CoinField Coin Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week (CFC)

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. In the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. CoinField Coin has a market capitalization of $72.26 million and $4,572.13 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinField Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CoinField Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.46 or 0.00446312 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000107 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,853.61 or 0.29564503 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.71 or 0.00399924 BTC.

CoinField Coin Profile

CoinField Coin launched on December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official message board is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinField Coin’s official website is www.coinfield.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField's ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

CoinField Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinField Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinField Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinField Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinField Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.