Comparing Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) & Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) and Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.4% of Lyft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Radware shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Lyft shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Radware shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lyft and Radware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft -32.26% -54.39% -12.18% Radware -0.55% 2.95% 1.71%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft $3.21 billion 2.02 -$1.06 billion ($3.58) -5.01 Radware $286.50 million 3.50 $7.81 million ($0.04) -554.00

This table compares Lyft and Radware’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Radware has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lyft. Radware is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lyft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lyft and Radware, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft 1 17 13 0 2.39 Radware 0 2 0 0 2.00

Lyft presently has a consensus target price of $23.16, indicating a potential upside of 29.19%. Radware has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.72%. Given Lyft’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lyft is more favorable than Radware.

Risk & Volatility

Lyft has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radware has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Radware beats Lyft on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc. engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip. The company was founded by Marcus Cohn, John Zimmer, Rajat Suri, Matt van Horn, and Logan Green in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement. The application delivery is designed to simplify operations while ensuring business applications resilience and application service level agreement. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel and Roy Zisapel on May 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

