Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $252.00.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock opened at $230.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.52. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 656.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 914.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Investment House LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading

