Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,896 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.5% of Brighton Jones LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.3 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $6.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $509.92. 204,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,844. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

