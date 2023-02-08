Cowen Lowers Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $581.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Cowen from $647.00 to $581.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.94.

Humana stock opened at $481.00 on Monday. Humana has a 1 year low of $408.20 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $508.44 and a 200-day moving average of $506.07.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana will post 27.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,635 shares of company stock worth $11,565,286 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Humana by 46,704.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

