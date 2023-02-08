Cowen Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $155.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.84% from the stock’s previous close.

YUM has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.31.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $129.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $132.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.59.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 388,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,047,000 after acquiring an additional 26,957 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

