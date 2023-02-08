Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GSHD. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

GSHD stock opened at $45.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,562.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.23. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $102.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.62.

In related news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,547.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 69,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $2,821,740.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,547.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 191,783 shares of company stock valued at $7,983,406 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $633,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 71,229 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

