Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Gap Down to $33.55

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.55, but opened at $32.50. Criteo shares last traded at $34.81, with a volume of 68,900 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRTO. StockNews.com raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Criteo Trading Up 6.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo

In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $117,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,491.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $117,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,491.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,645 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $96,009.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,550,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,899 shares of company stock valued at $511,879 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Criteo by 59.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

