Critical Review: Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) versus DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Rating) and DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ocado Group and DENSO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocado Group 0 0 0 0 N/A DENSO 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocado Group N/A N/A N/A DENSO 4.37% 5.48% 3.32%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocado Group $3.44 billion 2.09 -$307.17 million N/A N/A DENSO $49.13 billion 0.89 $2.35 billion $1.35 20.79

DENSO has higher revenue and earnings than Ocado Group.

Risk and Volatility

Ocado Group has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DENSO has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DENSO beats Ocado Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services. The International Solutions segment deals with international partners for the provision of Ocado Smart Platform. The company was founded by Jonathan Faiman, Jason Gissing, and Timothy Steiner in April 2000 and is headquartered in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.

About DENSO

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors. The Consumer Products division offers CO2 refrigerant heat-pump water heaters, central air conditioners, and home energy management systems (HEMS). The Industrial Products division provides factory automation products such as industrial robots and programmable logic controllers. It also handles automatic identification products such as bar-code readers, quick response (QR) code readers, and integrated circuit (IC) card-related products. The New Business Fields division deals with energy management, agriculture technology, security, community network solution, healthcare, biotechnology, and electric powe

