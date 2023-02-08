Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Crown Price Performance

Crown stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.64. 472,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. Crown has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $130.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.27.

Institutional Trading of Crown

Crown Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crown by 10.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $392,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 30.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

