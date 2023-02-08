Crypto Snack Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (SNACK)

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Crypto Snack has a total market capitalization of $75.40 million and approximately $230,828.28 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crypto Snack has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Snack token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Snack alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.88 or 0.00444218 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,749.04 or 0.29425829 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.70 or 0.00430333 BTC.

Crypto Snack Token Profile

Crypto Snack was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Crypto Snack is www.cryptosnacks.org. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Snack Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Snack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Snack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Snack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Snack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Snack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.