Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Cummins updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

CMI stock opened at $251.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cummins has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $258.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.88. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $614,797.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,806 shares of company stock valued at $19,697,407. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Cummins by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 43.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.13.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

