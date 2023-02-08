Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Cummins updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Cummins Trading Up 0.3 %
CMI stock opened at $251.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cummins has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $258.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.88. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.
In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $614,797.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,806 shares of company stock valued at $19,697,407. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.13.
Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
