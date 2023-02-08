CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $14.30 Million

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One CV SHOTS token can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. CV SHOTS has a total market capitalization of $14.30 million and $4.96 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CV SHOTS has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CV SHOTS Token Profile

CV SHOTS’s launch date was March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.0050182 USD and is up 15.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $8.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CV SHOTS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

