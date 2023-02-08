CWS Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 238 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,729 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Target by 20.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,559 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Target by 122,068.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,982 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Target by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after acquiring an additional 953,518 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Target by 2.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $620,665,000 after acquiring an additional 85,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Target by 12.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after buying an additional 269,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded down $2.45 on Wednesday, hitting $172.31. 462,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,175,258. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.34.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

