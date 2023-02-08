CWS Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.42. 1,207,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,690,872. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average of $44.92. The stock has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 283.14%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

