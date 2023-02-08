CWS Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.47. 1,127,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,022,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.57. The firm has a market cap of $123.39 billion, a PE ratio of 77.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Read More

