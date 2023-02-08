CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Price Hits $0.0143 on Major Exchanges

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. CyberDragon Gold has a market cap of $2.53 billion and $282,997.36 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.83 or 0.00443232 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,745.52 or 0.29360484 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.49 or 0.00428687 BTC.

CyberDragon Gold Token Profile

CyberDragon Gold was first traded on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro.

Buying and Selling CyberDragon Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

According to CryptoCompare, "BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain."

