DAO Maker Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.34 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $166.37 million and $2.34 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker token can now be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00004966 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.88 or 0.00444218 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,749.04 or 0.29425829 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.70 or 0.00430333 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker launched on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,992,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.