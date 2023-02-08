Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $408.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.85 million. Daseke had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 33.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Daseke Stock Performance

Shares of DSKE stock opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.19. The company has a market cap of $577.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Daseke has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $13.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Daseke from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Daseke

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daseke

In other Daseke news, Director Charles F. Serianni purchased 10,000 shares of Daseke stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,754.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Daseke by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 11,493 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Daseke in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Daseke by 65.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Daseke by 13.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 300,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 34,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Daseke by 39.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 126,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 35,785 shares during the last quarter. 41.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

