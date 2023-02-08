Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target to $43.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.65% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Adient from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adient from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.22.
Adient Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE ADNT traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,890. Adient has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $50.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.72.
Insider Activity
In other Adient news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 617,757 shares in the company, valued at $24,914,139.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adient news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 617,757 shares in the company, valued at $24,914,139.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $79,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,830.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,352 shares of company stock worth $2,263,589 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Adient
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,625 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter worth $1,651,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the third quarter worth $30,407,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the third quarter worth $26,951,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 488.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 846,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after acquiring an additional 702,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.
Adient Company Profile
Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.
