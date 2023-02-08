Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target to $43.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Adient from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adient from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE ADNT traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,890. Adient has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $50.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.72.

Insider Activity

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Adient had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Adient will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adient news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 617,757 shares in the company, valued at $24,914,139.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adient news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 617,757 shares in the company, valued at $24,914,139.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $79,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,830.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,352 shares of company stock worth $2,263,589 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adient

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,625 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter worth $1,651,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the third quarter worth $30,407,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the third quarter worth $26,951,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 488.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 846,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after acquiring an additional 702,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.