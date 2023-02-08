dForce USD Price Hits $1.01 on Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 8th. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $168.97 million and approximately $4,710.73 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00004420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.24 or 0.00432393 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00029543 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014635 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000827 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017994 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000397 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.01980306 USD and is up 2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $12,645.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

