dForce USD Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $165.21 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $165.21 million and approximately $7,964.66 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00004277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.01980306 USD and is up 2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $12,645.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

