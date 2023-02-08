Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC cut its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo stock opened at $172.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.11. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $212.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Erste Group Bank cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.29) to GBX 4,500 ($54.09) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Investec raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($46.88) to GBX 3,600 ($43.27) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,081.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

